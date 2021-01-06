Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $606.00

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 606 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 599.63 ($7.83), with a volume of 117002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £614.93 million and a PE ratio of 31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 539.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

