CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,060. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

