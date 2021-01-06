CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a current ratio of 422.30. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.