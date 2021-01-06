CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CNO Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives to enhance its earnings profile look impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The company engages in effective capital deployment measures through share buybacks and dividend hikes, which should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, high debt levels of CNO Financial induce a rise in interest expenses. The company's revenues, which have been under pressure since last year due to low insurance policy income, are expected to get depleted due to the COVID-led uncertainties.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

