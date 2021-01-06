CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNP Assurances in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

