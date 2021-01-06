Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Get Codexis alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

CDXS opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.