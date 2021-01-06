Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

