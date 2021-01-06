Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.
CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.
In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
