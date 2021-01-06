Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

CL stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

