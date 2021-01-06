Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

