Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.64 and last traded at $66.64. 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3747 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

