Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

