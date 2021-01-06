Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.61 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

