Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,453. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

