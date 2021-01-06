Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.47

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 10645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

