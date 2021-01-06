Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.47

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 10645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
