Comparing Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and (NYSE:PW)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and (NYSE:PW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 5.13 $128.63 million $1.36 10.26 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential downside of 20.31%.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

