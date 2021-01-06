Comparing Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherent and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.23 billion 3.03 -$414.14 million $1.44 105.85 Astrotech $490,000.00 72.34 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coherent and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 5 4 0 2.44 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Coherent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -33.70% 3.41% 1.81% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Risk & Volatility

Coherent has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherent beats Astrotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

