Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

