Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

About Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, diamond, cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

