Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.81. 5,007,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,707,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.