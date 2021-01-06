Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 112,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

