Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 310,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.