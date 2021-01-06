Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 34.9% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $508,061.96 and $31,092.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,758.51 or 0.99748557 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00269457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00481373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00143899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,263,442 coins and its circulating supply is 9,390,865 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

