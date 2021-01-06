Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Up 5.8%

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.03. 1,892,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,774,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

