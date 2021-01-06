Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,702.45 or 1.00683822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

