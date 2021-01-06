Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

CNST stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 220,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,597 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

