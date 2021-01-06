Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.09

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.09 and last traded at $161.75, with a volume of 75123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,127.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,703,000 after buying an additional 486,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,519 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $52,247,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $44,899,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,567,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,485,000 after purchasing an additional 172,367 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

