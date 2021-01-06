Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.09

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.09 and last traded at $161.75, with a volume of 75123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49.
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.
