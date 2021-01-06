Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) Shares Down 3.8%

Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 232,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Contact Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C)

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on Pony Creek, Dixie Flats, and North Star properties. Contact Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

