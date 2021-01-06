Contrasting Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Howard Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.78%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.88%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 1.92 $16.88 million $1.01 11.42 HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 2.97 $18.27 million $0.33 33.24

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Howard Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65% HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74%

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 16 full service branches, as well as eight mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

