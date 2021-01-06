Contrasting Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stamps.com and Solbright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 2 2 0 2.50 Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com currently has a consensus price target of $194.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Solbright Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 14.91% 15.81% 11.71% Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and Solbright Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 6.50 $59.23 million $3.33 61.23 Solbright Group $12.06 million 2.44 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Solbright Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, postcards, or labels using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack brand; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores, as well as domestic and international shipping services. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Solbright Group Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

