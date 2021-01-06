Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.50. Coral Products plc (CRU.L) shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 441,549 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The firm has a market cap of £8.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.36.

Coral Products plc (CRU.L) Company Profile (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products plc (CRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products plc (CRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.