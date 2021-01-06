CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic’s shares have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in five of the past six quarters. Investment in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong client partnerships ensures long-term revenue growth. Laser focus on operational excellence should keep the bottom line in good shape in the foreseeable future. Acquisitions help boost market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. On the flip side, with goodwill constituting more than half of its total assets, CoreLogic’s capital structure puts investors at risk. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. High customer concentration remains a major concern.”

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLGX. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CoreLogic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreLogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.