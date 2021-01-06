CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of $94.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

