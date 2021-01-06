Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

