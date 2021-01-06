Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 178.35, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

