Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

