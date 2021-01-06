Cortex Price Reaches $0.0821 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

