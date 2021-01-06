Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Shares Up 2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.59. 257,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 270,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

