Cosmos Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $717.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.50 or 0.00018650 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,632.33 or 0.99374393 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,175,679 coins and its circulating supply is 208,391,076 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.