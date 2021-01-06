Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $6.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Coty by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 417,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,754. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

