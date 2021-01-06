COVER Protocol[old] Trading Up 5,143.1% Over Last Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol[old] (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1,815.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, COVER Protocol[old] has traded 5,143.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol[old] has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $435,759.00 worth of COVER Protocol[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol[old] coin can now be bought for approximately $477.16 or 0.01406972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00333292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025105 BTC.

COVER Protocol[old] Profile

COVER Protocol[old] (CRYPTO:COVER) is a coin. COVER Protocol[old]’s total supply is 54,238 coins and its circulating supply is 42,657 coins. COVER Protocol[old]’s official Twitter account is @CoverProtocol

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol[old]

COVER Protocol[old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol[old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol[old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

