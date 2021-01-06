Cowen Cuts Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target to $7.50

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

