CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $128.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. CRA International posted sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 18,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,569. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

