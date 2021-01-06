Credit Suisse Group Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $120.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

AAPL opened at $131.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

