Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 368,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,690 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

