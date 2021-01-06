Critical Analysis: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 0 25 1 3.04 CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $322.60, indicating a potential downside of 15.91%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 265.38%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than RingCentral.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 38.09 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -2,019.11 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 0.93 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -4.48

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.52% -9.06% -3.07% CooTek (Cayman) -8.63% -141.90% -30.57%

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RingCentral beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

