Critical Comparison: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) vs. Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial 14.40% 3.31% 0.54%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bogota Financial and PCSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PCSB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCSB Financial has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and PCSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial $64.98 million 4.05 $9.36 million $0.56 28.64

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

