Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $10.80. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 652,938 shares trading hands.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

