Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.15. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,227,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,164,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cronos Group by 24,579.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 131,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.