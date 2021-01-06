CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE CAPL opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $591.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

