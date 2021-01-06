Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.54. Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$46.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

In other Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,847.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,847.94. Insiders acquired a total of 207,930 shares of company stock valued at $934,779 over the last three months.

About Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

